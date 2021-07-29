Departments

Tech Trends Eyes Everywhere Endpoint detection and response gives agencies a wider view into possible cyberattacks.

Tech Tips Who’s on the List? By monitoring traffic in their cloud environments, agencies can identify unusual activity and improve security.

Product Review Live, From Your Office Sharp images, crisp sound and easy setup make this camera great for live presentations.

Product Review Building Blocks This rack-mountable unit is a one-stop solution for creating backups in virtual environments or on-premises infrastructure.

Brief Byte Replicators for Real 3D printing could provide edible 'biomass' in areas where food is scarce.

FAQ 5 Living on the Edge Find out how working on the edge can complement traditional cloud usage.

IT Futurist New Direction Home The global positioning system, relied on by war fighters and daily commuters alike, needs new alternatives for a cyber world.

Security Save It’s Not Over Yet Although Log4j has been fixed, the original flaw could have allowed malware inside a system.

Interview Classified Connections The Defense Intelligence Agency is overhauling the intranet that serves both the intelligence community and agencies that need to share sensitive information.

Features

Feature Lessons Learned Federal agencies deploying zero-trust architecture reveal the tips and tactics that make it work.

Feature A Safer Toolbox Data protection and storage take priority across federal agencies.

Feature Taking Inventory ITAM gives Army PEO STRI and other agencies the information they need to track thousands of IT assets.

Feature Waste Not Oak Ridge National Laboratory arranged for vendors to remove a retired supercomputer; other agencies provide recycling services.

Opinion

Contributor Column Practice Makes Perfect Tailoring web design to customers’ needs ensured a successful launch.