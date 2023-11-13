Departments

Product Review An Extra Set of Eyes This video surveillance tool helps bolster physical security in federal buildings.

Interview Zero Challenges Defense agencies are working on compliance, architecture and workplace buy-in as their 2027 deadline approaches.

Product Review Everything, Everywhere This virtual security appliance secures as many as 50 assets, no matter where they’re located.

FAQ 5 Chilling Out With the rise of high-performance computing and the increasing chances of weather-related disaster, keeping data centers cool is becoming more critical.

Tech Tips Refresh for ROI Federal agencies that take a strategic approach to device lifecycle management get more bang for their IT buck.

Security Save Built-In Protection The OS update better protects government environments and sensitive data from evolving cyberthreats.

Get Smart Replacement Windows End of life for Windows 10 is October 2025. Stay ahead of the game with this action plan for making the upgrade.

Features

Feature Early Birds OPM is among those sharing advice for other agencies still preparing to upgrade to the new operating system.

Feature Learn from the Past DIA, EPA and FCA built on technology deployed in a hurry to establish foundations for the future.

Feature Close Connections U.S. District Courts lead the way with scalable, on-premises technology that assists in information sharing.

Feature Dive into the Future The Air Force’s Platform One, Navy’s Black Pearl and Army’s Futures Command lead the way in boosting development.

Opinion

Letter From the Editor Adapt to Evolve Solutions created in emergencies can carry over to routine work.

Contributor Column Guides to the Guidelines Assistance with new or upgraded technology solutions provides a fast track to modernization.