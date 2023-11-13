An Extra Set of Eyes
This video surveillance tool helps bolster physical security in federal buildings.
Zero Challenges
Defense agencies are working on compliance, architecture and workplace buy-in as their 2027 deadline approaches.
Everything, Everywhere
This virtual security appliance secures as many as 50 assets, no matter where they’re located.
Chilling Out
With the rise of high-performance computing and the increasing chances of weather-related disaster, keeping data centers cool is becoming more critical.
Refresh for ROI
Federal agencies that take a strategic approach to device lifecycle management get more bang for their IT buck.
Built-In Protection
The OS update better protects government environments and sensitive data from evolving cyberthreats.
Replacement Windows
End of life for Windows 10 is October 2025. Stay ahead of the game with this action plan for making the upgrade.
Early Birds
OPM is among those sharing advice for other agencies still preparing to upgrade to the new operating system.
Learn from the Past
DIA, EPA and FCA built on technology deployed in a hurry to establish foundations for the future.
Close Connections
U.S. District Courts lead the way with scalable, on-premises technology that assists in information sharing.
Dive into the Future
The Air Force’s Platform One, Navy’s Black Pearl and Army’s Futures Command lead the way in boosting development.
Adapt to Evolve
Solutions created in emergencies can carry over to routine work.
Guides to the Guidelines
Assistance with new or upgraded technology solutions provides a fast track to modernization.
Make AI Green
Agencies should consider energy usage as they plan for the new technology.
