Data Literacy in Government: How Are Agencies Enhancing Data Skills?

The federal government is vast, and the challenge of understanding its oceans of data grows daily. Rather than hiring thousands of new experts, agencies are moving to train existing employees on how to handle the new frontier.

Data literacy is now a common buzzword, spurred by the publication of the Federal Data Strategy 2020 Action Plan last year and the growing empowerment of chief data officers in the government. The document outlines a multiyear, holistic approach to government information that includes building a culture that values data, encouraging strong management and protection and promoting its efficient and appropriate use.

“While the Federal government leads globally in many instances in developing and providing data about the United States and the world, it lacks a robust, integrated approach to using data to deliver on mission, serve the public and steward resources,” the plan notes.

A key pillar of the plan is to “identify opportunities to increase staff data skills,” and it directs all federal agencies to undertake a gap analysis of skills to see where the weaknesses and needs lie.

It’s not the first time the government has addressed the issue of data literacy. In 2019, The federal CIO Council launched the Federal Cyber Reskilling Academy and received 2,300 applications. It ultimately chose 25 employees without IT backgrounds and trained them in basic cybersecurity defense techniques. The workers graduated but then found they couldn’t ascend the government’s pay ladder to new positions that required the skills. The problem was bureaucratic red tape that requires a mandatory minimum of time in a lower-level job before moving up.

“It was a beautiful experiment,” Dorothy Aronson, CIO of the National Science Foundation, told Fifth Domain at the time. “At the end, could they get hired? No. Okay, so what did we learn from that? … There’s a pool of people who are talented and could do it. Yes, you can train them quickly.”

What Is Data Literacy?

Kristin Saling is clear on the definition of data literacy: “It’s whether someone can speak, read and write data and translate it into actionable information.”

As acting director of people analytics for the Army, she has her work cut out for her. The goal is to take 1.4 million service members and get them to a base level of data fluency, creating an ecosystem to fully data-enable the military branch. “Everyone needs to be able to use the cutting-edge data analytics platforms,” she says.

To better approach the vast challenge, the Army broke its personnel down into five groups: core data scientists, solutions implementers, leadership, data stewards and mission enablers.

That last cadre includes contracting and legal teams with little knowledge of data management. The service customized the curricula for each group, Saling says. “We want to make it as accessible and self-driven as possible,” she notes.

Ninety percent of the instruction will be in-house going forward. “We have a lot of skill and talent in this area,” Saling explains. That includes U.S. Military Academy junior faculty already posted throughout the Army. Notably, the training effort has strong support from the top brass. “We’re not taking time to convince people you need data in your life,” she says.

The Air Force launched a data governance boot camp pilot in 2020. The three-day training included synchronous online learning with the final challenge of each student taking the Public Sector Data Governance Test. All 100 participants passed.

“People are my most important resource,” says Eileen Vidrine, chief data officer for the Air Force. “Investment in them is critical to moving forward and an opportunity to optimize performance.”