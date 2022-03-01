Federal Agencies’ Remote Work Technology Benefits Other Operational Areas

Teleworking wasn’t a new concept in the federal realm when work-from-home directives were issued in March 2020; even agencies whose missions required employees to stay onsite allowed some remote work.

Once it became clear that the remote/onsite mix was going to become permanent, however, those agencies quickly figured out how to make that hybrid environment successful.

Among them was the Government Publishing Office, a manufacturing operation that needs about two-thirds of its 1,600-member workforce to come into its facilities to print and ship publications such as the Federal Register and the Congressional Record, critical daily documents that record new rules and regulations and congressional actions.

“Craftspeople make up a significant portion of our workforce; they don’t even have email accounts. They don’t need the computer but to log in and do their timecards,” says GPO Director Hugh Halpern. “They’re press people, bookbinders, warehouse laborers — it really runs the gamut.”

The remaining employees teleworked via a VPN ­connection using laptops. This resulted in increased productivity, says Halpern; in addition, the number of federal agencies paying for GPO services rose by 11 percent.

GPO is now considering having some employees work remotely indefinitely, which may enable the agency to tap into an expanded talent pool and hire highly qualified, sought-after workers who live far from GPO’s location.

“It opens up the recruiting sphere nationwide, so we will be able to have some GPO teammates who work completely remotely,” Halpern says. “Part of that calculation is to really make sure those folks have the ability to get online. By and large, we’ve seen that be pretty successful so far.”

