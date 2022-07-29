Review: Fluke Networks CableIQ Qualification Tester Quickly Pinpoints Issues

Close Network-Related Help Desk Tickets

With limited time and resources, closing help desk tickets is always a challenging task. While the CableIQ device from Fluke Networks can’t solve every problem, it can go a long way toward eliminating key suspects behind network issues.



The portable device can cut cable troubleshooting time in half. The easy-to-read display and easy-to-understand diagnostic results saved several minutes in simulated lab test exercises, even when compared with less complicated testing devices.



The CableIQ advanced diagnostics solution not only identifies and locates open-circuit and short-circuit issues quickly, but also finds and fixes connection faults not related to wiremapping, such as cross-talk or large changes in impedance. That’s something that almost no other single hand-held system can provide.



You can even use the built-in IntelliTone digital technology to tone and trace without disconnecting a cable from the network, so you don’t have to unplug cables to diagnose them.



That means you no longer need to unplug good cables and interrupt network services to find the one cable that might be bad. This not only saves trouble-ticket investigation time but also prevents new tickets from being generated due to working cables being unplugged.

Free Experienced Staff to Solve the Network Problem

According to Fluke Networks, CableIQ’s easy-to-use interface helps IT departments close open tickets faster and reduces on-call time by up to 30 percent, freeing IT technicians to work on other, more mission-critical projects.



Another key to adding bandwidth back to your IT help desk is the ability to remove disputes over the potential cause of network problems. When latency or network disruptions occur, the first reaction is usually a guessing game, and tempering often leads to disputes in prioritizing the search for the culprit that is clogging the network.



CableIQ helps end the guessing game with features that locate cables and wires with superior accuracy. IntelliTone digital signaling technology precisely locates cables in even the most chaotic wiring closet, letting IT experts get to the source quickly — even when the problem is hidden in a spaghetti-like mass of wires.



Most important, the intuitive user interface and graphical display requires little or no training to use, and the results can be uploaded to a PC with CableIQ Reporter Software, which comes standard with each unit. That means junior technicians can be sent to take readings, leaving senior IT staffers to analyze the results.



SPECIFICATIONS

DEVICE TYPE: Network tester

SUPPORTED MEDIA TYPE: Copper wire

SUPPORTED CABLE TYPES: Audio, FTP, RG59, RG6, Security, SSTP, STP, UTP

TESTS, TOOLS AND MEASUREMENTS: Pair length, port discovery, speed-test copper cables to 1000Base-T, toning, VoIP, wiremapping

CONNECTORS: F connector, RJ-11, RJ-45

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES: F-connector adapter, soft case

TEST STANDARDS: TIA-570B