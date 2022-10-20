ITSM Increases Efficiency for Federal Agency Services

How ITSM Is Helping Improve Customer Service

Within the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Ginnie Mae, which provides low-cost financing for federal housing programs, is using ITSM tools to improve customer service management.

The agency uses ServiceNow’s ITSM Module to submit, assign, track and close change requests for both infrastructure and applications. “This module lets us record changes applicable to application and system access; platform configuration; and incident, problem and knowledge management,” says Ginnie Mae Chief Technology Architect Dan Boling.

ITSM “also simplifies some of the routine requests by use of a catalog and reduces administrative complexity via use of defined workflows,” Boling says. “We also use this module to create agency-specific workflows to track audit and remediation activities.”

Ginnie Mae also uses ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management module to centralize the services and information provided to customers. “Disparate work teams and subject matter experts are brought together in CSM to create, triage and work customer cases,” says Laticia Jefferson, Ginnie Mae’s director of customer experience

“This has provided uniform tracking and reporting, as well as a seamless path to resolution for customers,” Jefferson says. “CSM offers real-time metrics that are used to alert teams to potential problems and efficiently resolve recurring issues.”

How ITSM Is Generating Practical Outcomes and Results

Federal agencies report a range of practical impacts from their ITSM deployments.

At Argonne, ITSM helps track and manage some 4,500 requests that come in each month based on a service catalog that includes more than 200 IT and non-IT services.

“Some of those are at a fairly high level; for example, you need to talk somebody in HR. Some are more specific, like a new machine or a password reset,” Hannay says.

By using ITSM, “it stops requests from falling through the cracks,” he says. “Without something like service management, some requests got lost. We now have an easy way to triage requests so that we are not only making sure that we get things done, but that we get the most important things done first.”

ITSM gives the laboratory leadership an effective means of managing requests and a greater level of visibility into service processes.

“Before this was in place, people would call an individual, if they happened to know who that individual was. So, we might have multiple requests coming to multiple individuals. From a management point of view, it was very hard to manage,” he says. ITSM “gives us a holistic picture of what’s coming into the organization.”

At Ginnie Mae, the ServiceNow ITSM module helps IT leaders monitor the cost of service consumption across the enterprise. “The visibility of resource allocations aids us in future budgeting,” as well as in determining where service use can be optimized, Boling says.

Overall, ITSM has “vastly improved our ability to manage change across the enterprise,” says Ron Espedido, an information assurance manager for the agency.

Having the capacity to create workflows “streamlines our review and approval process. We can precisely monitor service-level agreements, staff and support team engagement, and identify inefficiencies as tickets are updated at each step in the process,” he says.

Managers also benefit from being able to view work performed, “which helps in their decision-making,” he says, “ITSM also enables us to obtain and deliver information during IT audits.”