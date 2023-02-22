RCMS23: DISA’s Workforce 2025 Plan Will Overhaul Personnel Approach

The Defense Information Systems Agency’s Workforce 2025 plan aims to assign personnel with the requisite education and training to the right positions, said the agency’s director.

Speaking Tuesday at the AFCEA Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium, Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner said DISA will dedicate resources to recruiting talent at the high school and college levels, in part through internships, then developing employees professionally.

The Department of Defense is close to signing off on its cyber workforce strategy, Skinner said, and Workforce 2025 will align with the policy to develop leaders, adjust to cutting-edge technologies and embrace hybrid work.

“We’re going to make sure that, where we can, we’re going to identify the strengths of the individual, the expertise of the individual, and where those best align to the missions within the organization,” Skinner said. “It truly is a deliberate and intended marriage between that position and that person.”

No longer will some personnel burn out serving three years in an operations center, he said; instead, DOD will prioritize talent leadership and mentorship and steer employees toward relevant certifications and courses.

