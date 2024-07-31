Review: The Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Is Ideal for Hybrid Work

The Thunderbolt 4 Supports Videoconferencing

While the Thunderbolt 4 ports are the stars of the show, the docking station also has some nice extras that federal workers may find useful. The first is a UHS II SD 4.0 card reader, which can be used to transfer data quickly from peripheral devices (for instance, when a Federal Emergency Management Agency field worker takes pictures of storm damage using a digital camera). The combination microphone and headphone port at the front of the device supports videoconferencing and audio accessibility and can be helpful in quiet areas where the sound might distract others.

Another nice touch: The dock provides up to 90 watts of power through its Thunderbolt ports and is optimized to ensure that whatever is plugged in gets the maximum amount of power required for quick charging.

As expected from a device manufactured by Kensington, the docking station supports the use of a Kensington lock to protect it from theft. An optional mounting bracket allows it to be fully locked down or positioned in an out-of-the-way spot.

Given all that Thunderbolt 4 can do, there is good reason to believe that the standard has topped out for a while. At least one Thunderbolt 4 port now routinely ships with most Intel-based desktops, laptops and tablets. It’s also standard on new Mac desktops and iPads. Thunderbolt 4 is an amazingly advanced technology and should be around for a long time.

SPECIFICATIONS

CONNECTIVITY: 11 ports (four Thunderbolt 4; four USB-A; Gigabit Ethernet; audio combo jack; UHS-II SD 4.0 card slot)

MAX RESOLUTION: 8K at 30 hertz

DATA TRANSFER SPEED: Up to 40Gbps

CHARGING POWER: 90W

DIMENSIONS: 7.7x3.0x1.2 inches (zero-footprint mounting option)