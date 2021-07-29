Departments

Interview Service Provider As the CIO who’s been at his federal job the longest, the General Services Administration’s David Shive knows what it takes to adapt for the future.

Product Review Needle in a Haystack This handy device tells you whether the problem is in your network or your cables.

Product Review Lock the Box This innovative charging station safely powers up a variety of devices, keeping them safe from theft and surges.

FAQ 5 Out of Stock As agencies went remote in 2020, the demand for laptops and other consumer electronics skyrocketed. Here's why.

Security Save Protect All the Things The more devices used by an agency, the more attention must be paid to cyberattack prevention.

Get Smart Shades of Green Data centers are among the largest consumers of electricity in government. Cutting energy use is critical.

Tech Tips From 11 to Zero Microsoft’s new OS requires security features to be used; no opting out.

Features

Feature Cleaning Up Through virtualization and other technologies, federal agencies have minimized or eliminated their physical data centers.

Feature Parts Greater Than the Whole The USDA, Army and Postal Service are all experimenting with technology that saves money and improves information gathering.

Feature Bring Down the Hammer As agencies upgrade legacy systems, they’re always on the lookout for the next job.

Feature Electric Avenues Federally operated power facilities work to block the possibility of cyber attacks.

Opinion

Contributor Column Success Is a Two-Way Street Managed service providers stepping in to assist with federal IT modernization need to see projects from both sides.