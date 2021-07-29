Service Provider
As the CIO who’s been at his federal job the longest, the General Services Administration’s David Shive knows what it takes to adapt for the future.
Needle in a Haystack
This handy device tells you whether the problem is in your network or your cables.
Lock the Box
This innovative charging station safely powers up a variety of devices, keeping them safe from theft and surges.
Out of Stock
As agencies went remote in 2020, the demand for laptops and other consumer electronics skyrocketed. Here's why.
Protect All the Things
The more devices used by an agency, the more attention must be paid to cyberattack prevention.
Shades of Green
Data centers are among the largest consumers of electricity in government. Cutting energy use is critical.
From 11 to Zero
Microsoft’s new OS requires security features to be used; no opting out.
Cleaning Up
Through virtualization and other technologies, federal agencies have minimized or eliminated their physical data centers.
Parts Greater Than the Whole
The USDA, Army and Postal Service are all experimenting with technology that saves money and improves information gathering.
Bring Down the Hammer
As agencies upgrade legacy systems, they’re always on the lookout for the next job.
Electric Avenues
Federally operated power facilities work to block the possibility of cyber attacks.
Success Is a Two-Way Street
Managed service providers stepping in to assist with federal IT modernization need to see projects from both sides.
A World of Different Voices
Different voices and experiences make the workplace richer and encourage new ideas.