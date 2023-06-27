NICE Framework Defines the Specifics of Federal Cybersecurity Jobs

How Does the NICE Framework Work?

The NICE Framework starts with seven broadly written categories of cybersecurity work, covering any employee who has the knowledge and skills to manage risks to the enterprise.

“It’s a series of task statements that describe the work to be done,” Wetzel explains, “and knowledge and skill statements that describe what someone needs to know or be able to do in order to complete those tasks.”

From the broader categories, the framework further defines work roles, which are distinct from job titles. They’re areas of responsibility, Wetzel says; a single job may encompass several work roles. For example, an employee might not have an official designation as a cybersecurity practitioner but does have some cybersecurity skills that match a NICE work role.

A job announcement released about a month ago, for example, sought an IT cybersecurity specialist — a broad title. “If you look at the description, though, it gives examples of typical work assignments,” Wetzel says.

One is to “perform real-time cyber defense incident handling tasks” to support deployment of incident response teams. Another responsibility is policy analysis to mitigate risks from IT system vulnerabilities.

The language pulls directly from statements in the NICE Framework, Wetzel says. “You can see that this job is likely a security control assessor role.”

How Do Federal Agencies Use the NICE Framework?

The NICE Framework primarily serves as a roadmap for hiring, helping agencies find the right people with the right skills and put them where they can best apply those skills. The NICE Framework serves as a starting point for agencies to adapt it to their own needs. Hiring leaders can write in specific responsibilities and experience they want a worker to have in a certain position.

“So, it’s been able to help with retention, help with growth and help with making sure that they are kept up with the most recent issues that are in the space.”

In 2020, NIST revised the framework “to embrace those qualities of agility and flexibility,” Wetzel says.

The 2020 update also allows cybersecurity workers to better fit their own skills to available jobs. NICE gives cyber workers the flexibility to prove their proficiency through formal certification, prior work or informal learning and experience.