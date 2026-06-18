How Federal Agencies Can Simplify IT Purchasing and Planning

Planning, Purchasing and Management in One Place

For many federal IT teams, procurement challenges don’t end once an order is placed. The real work spans the entire lifecycle, from planning before purchase to managing assets afterward.

A unified procurement portal can address this by bringing planning, purchasing and management into a single interface. With the right platform, agencies can:

Place orders and search detailed order history

Track shipments and order status accurately and quickly

Manage assets and technology standards

Support and administer order approval workflows

View contract pricing and manage subscriptions

This kind of unified experience is especially valuable for organizations that lack a centralized way to manage assets and purchases. Instead of investing in additional point solutions, agencies gain immediate visibility into purchases, assets and activity across their environment.

CDW’s customer portal, Rubi by CDW, is one example of this approach in practice.

Improving Visibility Into Orders, Assets and Spending

Visibility is a top priority for federal IT leaders. Agencies need to know what has been purchased, where it is and how it is being used without chasing down updates or reconciling spreadsheets across multiple systems.

Modern procurement platforms deliver that visibility through capabilities such as:

Order tracking and status to monitor delivery timelines against mission deadlines

to monitor delivery timelines against mission deadlines Centralized search and quoting tools that streamline purchasing decisions and reduce cycle times

that streamline purchasing decisions and reduce cycle times Consolidated asset views that provide a single pane of glass into hardware and software purchases over time

These insights help agencies plan renewals, identify outdated or end-of-life assets and make better long-term investment decisions, without toggling between disconnected systems.

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