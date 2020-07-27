Departments

Interview Continuous Visibility The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program, led by Program Manager Kevin Cox, teaches federal agencies how to get a clearer view of their networks — and to spot intrusions early.

Security Save Building a Better Barrier Effective deployment of next-generation firewall solutions enables agencies to better protect both on-premises and cloud assets.

Product Review Sharper Images Viewers can socially distance and still see detailed information without trouble.

Product Review Smart Streaming This pan-tilt-zoom camera adds a professional touch to any agency virtual meeting.

Tech Trends Near the Edge Pilot programs at five Defense Department locations are set to advance the use of technology to streamline operations.

Tech Tips Care About Sharing To keep diversified hardware that runs different software sharing information, Simple Network Management Protocol can help.

FAQ 5 A Simpler Route SDN provides flexibility, resiliency and support for surges in use by teleworking feds.

IT Futurist Mint Conditions Streamlined transactions could move stimulus checks and more into Americans’ hands quickly.

Security Save Supply-Side Threats Having emergency response plans in place in advance can mitigate potential damage.

Feature Even Flow Increasingly sophisticated technology provides government agencies with additional avenues for understanding information.

Feature Sprint to the Finish Workers use iPhones as part of a Device as a Service solution that saved the beleaguered count.

Feature Permanent Adaptation NSF, DIA and FCA explain how remote work became an essential adaptation for the agencies.

Letter From the Editor Celebrate the Wins From the Census Bureau to the State Department, federal workers found that clever use of IT led to major successes.

Contributor Column Count on It CDW•G’s Device as a Service offering led to success in a chaotic pandemic year.