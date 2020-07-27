Continuous Visibility
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Program, led by Program Manager Kevin Cox, teaches federal agencies how to get a clearer view of their networks — and to spot intrusions early.
Building a Better Barrier
Effective deployment of next-generation firewall solutions enables agencies to better protect both on-premises and cloud assets.
Sharper Images
Viewers can socially distance and still see detailed information without trouble.
Smart Streaming
This pan-tilt-zoom camera adds a professional touch to any agency virtual meeting.
Near the Edge
Pilot programs at five Defense Department locations are set to advance the use of technology to streamline operations.
Care About Sharing
To keep diversified hardware that runs different software sharing information, Simple Network Management Protocol can help.
A Simpler Route
SDN provides flexibility, resiliency and support for surges in use by teleworking feds.
Mint Conditions
Streamlined transactions could move stimulus checks and more into Americans’ hands quickly.
Supply-Side Threats
Having emergency response plans in place in advance can mitigate potential damage.
Even Flow
Increasingly sophisticated technology provides government agencies with additional avenues for understanding information.
Sprint to the Finish
Workers use iPhones as part of a Device as a Service solution that saved the beleaguered count.
Permanent Adaptation
NSF, DIA and FCA explain how remote work became an essential adaptation for the agencies.
Celebrate the Wins
From the Census Bureau to the State Department, federal workers found that clever use of IT led to major successes.
Count on It
CDW•G’s Device as a Service offering led to success in a chaotic pandemic year.
Tip of the Spear
Follow these best practices to drive digital transformation at your agency.