Get Smart Bringing Maturity to the Cloud Build internal expertise and a stronger adoption strategy with a cloud center of excellence.

Brief Byte First, however, agencies must ensure that they have the policies and processes in place for successful deployment.

Security Save How Well Do You Know Your Devices? The Internet of Things has far-reaching security implications for agencies that don’t assess threats and vulnerabilities.

IT Futurist Driving Toward Digital With several pilots underway, digital driver’s licenses may soon be widespread among state and federal agencies.

Tech Tips In the Archives Stay compliant with this step-by-step process for archiving employees’ Microsoft 365 mailboxes.

Product Review Powerful Wi-Fi Access Under All Conditions A strong internet connection is crucial to modern business, but outdoor locations can create problems. This access point offers a solution.

Product Review Surge Protection Eaton’s 9PX uninterruptible power supply provides emergency backup and keeps agencies safe from disruptions and blackouts.

Feature Easy Does It Hyperconverged infrastructure simplifies data center management, a valuable outcome for busy IT teams.

Feature Looking Out for the Weak Link NIST, CISA, NSA and others provide new guidance to safeguard software supply chains at every step along the way.

Feature In Demand To help close the cybersecurity talent gap, agencies are getting creative in how they search for and recruit employees.

From the Editor The Work That Never Ends In technology, especially, new capabilities can create new problems and challenges that federal agency IT professionals must solve.

Contributor Column Better Data Sharing Is Possible and Overdue New efforts to expand collaboration while protecting privacy could streamline assistance for millions of Americans.

