Bringing Maturity to the Cloud
Build internal expertise and a stronger adoption strategy with a cloud center of excellence.
First, however, agencies must ensure that they have the policies and processes in place for successful deployment.
How Well Do You Know Your Devices?
The Internet of Things has far-reaching security implications for agencies that don’t assess threats and vulnerabilities.
Driving Toward Digital
With several pilots underway, digital driver’s licenses may soon be widespread among state and federal agencies.
In the Archives
Stay compliant with this step-by-step process for archiving employees’ Microsoft 365 mailboxes.
Powerful Wi-Fi Access Under All Conditions
A strong internet connection is crucial to modern business, but outdoor locations can create problems. This access point offers a solution.
Surge Protection
Eaton’s 9PX uninterruptible power supply provides emergency backup and keeps agencies safe from disruptions and blackouts.
Easy Does It
Hyperconverged infrastructure simplifies data center management, a valuable outcome for busy IT teams.
Looking Out for the Weak Link
NIST, CISA, NSA and others provide new guidance to safeguard software supply chains at every step along the way.
In Demand
To help close the cybersecurity talent gap, agencies are getting creative in how they search for and recruit employees.
The Work That Never Ends
In technology, especially, new capabilities can create new problems and challenges that federal agency IT professionals must solve.
Better Data Sharing Is Possible and Overdue
New efforts to expand collaboration while protecting privacy could streamline assistance for millions of Americans.
Teleworking’s New Normal
As agencies adapt to long-term hybrid work, balancing flexibility, security and productivity will be crucial.
