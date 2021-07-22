NIOSH, NIST, USDA Turn to Virtual Reality to Train Employees

A professional driver sits in the cab of a 400-ton truck, surveying the terrain of a surface mine. He needs to make sure his path is clear of people, vehicles, drag lines and other equipment. But it’s his first time in this type of machinery, and perched more than 12 feet above the ground, he’s not sure about what he can’t see.

Fortunately, he won’t hurt anyone or ruin any equipment. He’s wearing a virtual reality headset to navigate the situation within an application that simulates where his blind spots are before he ever sets foot in a truck cab.

The blind-spot app is just one of the VR programs developed by a team of training professionals at Gillette College in Wyoming.

Created with funds from the Mine Safety and Health Administration, the training program was built to correspond with MSHA standards. Nicholas Ullrich, a safety instructor at Gillette College, is leading the design of VR content.

“I’ve been in safety for 15 years and a trainer for four. There are so many applications for VR training, I think people should give it a try,” Ullrich says.