Departments

Product Review Manage Information Safely DLP solution keeps critical agency data secure no matter where it lives in a complex hybrid infrastructure

Product Review Ready to Dock The powerful, dual-video Targus Universal USB 3.0 DV4K Docking Station boosts agency productivity no matter where workers are located.

Tech Tips Double-Check Agencies can get an extra layer of protection by embracing MFA.

Tech Trends Through the Haze Cloud access security brokers provide agencies with visibility into commercial environments.

FAQ 5 Double the Security Multiple logons can create security loopholes. Here are answers about one common solution.

IT Futurist Feel the Heat Such sensors are helping the Army and other government agencies detect possible COVID-19 infections.

Interview Home Security CISA found its territory vastly expanded as the COVID-19 pandemic escalated. Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Bryan Ware explains how the agency adapted as a nation turned to telework.

Security Save Safety Insurance Reduce the security risks of virtual workplaces with these best practices.

Features

Feature Reaction to Action Artificial intelligence and other predictive data analysis tools help DLA, HHS and others see patterns before events occur.

Feature All or Nothing The 2020 move to remote work accelerated plans to adopt a zero-trust approach to network security.

Feature Fresh Restart Total data center refreshes, done all at once or over time, help agencies keep up with modern capabilities.

Feature We Don’t Even Know You With endpoints scattered beyond a definable perimeter, protecting data becomes more important than protecting the network.

Opinion

Letter From the Editor Secure Amidst the Chaos Zero trust, cloud protections and new practices built for teleworking may become permanent.

Contributor Column Phishing Goes Remote Especially when they’re at home, keeping employees up to date on security practices is critical.