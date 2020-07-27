Manage Information Safely
DLP solution keeps critical agency data secure no matter where it lives in a complex hybrid infrastructure
Ready to Dock
The powerful, dual-video Targus Universal USB 3.0 DV4K Docking Station boosts agency productivity no matter where workers are located.
Double-Check
Agencies can get an extra layer of protection by embracing MFA.
Through the Haze
Cloud access security brokers provide agencies with visibility into commercial environments.
Double the Security
Multiple logons can create security loopholes. Here are answers about one common solution.
Feel the Heat
Such sensors are helping the Army and other government agencies detect possible COVID-19 infections.
Home Security
CISA found its territory vastly expanded as the COVID-19 pandemic escalated. Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Bryan Ware explains how the agency adapted as a nation turned to telework.
Safety Insurance
Reduce the security risks of virtual workplaces with these best practices.
Reaction to Action
Artificial intelligence and other predictive data analysis tools help DLA, HHS and others see patterns before events occur.
All or Nothing
The 2020 move to remote work accelerated plans to adopt a zero-trust approach to network security.
Fresh Restart
Total data center refreshes, done all at once or over time, help agencies keep up with modern capabilities.
We Don’t Even Know You
With endpoints scattered beyond a definable perimeter, protecting data becomes more important than protecting the network.
Secure Amidst the Chaos
Zero trust, cloud protections and new practices built for teleworking may become permanent.
Phishing Goes Remote
Especially when they’re at home, keeping employees up to date on security practices is critical.
Trust, but Verify
Artificial intelligence systems must earn the confidence of their human counterparts to be worthwhile.