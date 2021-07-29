A Solid Foundation
Platform as a Service has become increasingly common in federal IT environments.
With a $17 billion budget and a ready supply of pop-culture references, Knausenberger prepares the Air Force for a more up-to-date future.
Live Without Passwords
Drop the symbols and numbers and find a new way to verify your identity on the network.
The Fabric of Our Lives
Woven into battle gear, the fibers could detect vital signs, track developing situations and warn soldiers in the field of impending danger.
Divide and Conquer
The leading solution for application management today is based on the use of containers; here are things to think about ahead of time.
Play in a New Sandbox
New attack methods bypass standard sandboxes and other protections, but next-generation tools have promise.
Maximum Sound
These easy-to-use headphones add power to the listening experience.
Color-Coded Cybersecurity
Color coding on the switch and a remote control keyboard help prevent classified information from jumping networks.
Stay on the Line
Mature technologies allow improved communication on multiple platforms, providing faster customer service.
Technology Legacy
The Department of Energy, NIH and others built on existing infrastructure to strengthen the ability to keep work moving.
New Ways to Train
The Army and the State Department deployed remote technology to provide mandatory employee training during the pandemic.
A Clear Picture
Tools including SIEM and EDR can alert agencies more quickly to stealth attacks from outside actors.
Ask for a Helping Hand
Asking for assistance in creating an emergency plan can result in stronger results.
Empower the People
Technical problems aren’t always the most difficult to solve.
The Mental Game
Cybersecurity is as much a state of mind as it is technological protection.