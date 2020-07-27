Data’s Destiny
The most common collaboration tools include periods during which admins can capture and reassign important information.
Easy Templates
Get set up in the Azure cloud environment with these three steps.
Just Your Type
This easy-to-connect, wireless keyboard connects to three devices at home or in an office.
Raising the Barrier
Accidental lapses can also be averted when website certificates are renewed automatically.
Listen Here
Comfortable headset lets federal workers hear one another no matter the communication tool in use.
Fringe Benefits
NOAA, USDA and other agencies that collect mass amounts of data in the field rely on edge computing for fast analysis.
Smart Medicine
NIH, DOD and VA are working to add artificial intelligence to pathology and radiology protocols.
Healthcare with Connections
The VA’s 5G-powered hospital is a sign of modernization to come in the federal medical space.
Temporary Solutions
Air Force Reserve Command, VA relied on virtual desktops as the pandemic caused workforce pressure
All Onboard
Collaboration tools connected workers with their colleagues in a work-from-home environment.
On a New Path
Keeping workers safe in the physical office while still permitting the scaled-up level of telework are the main priorities.
Buying Power
Streamlined buying procedures will help agencies modernize more quickly.
A Hybrid Challenge
The speedy acceptance of remote work is a sign that modernization remains important to federal employees
How to Bounce Back
Improving user experience and providing choices for citizens gives governments more flexibility to respond in a crisis.