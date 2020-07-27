Departments

Get Smart Data’s Destiny The most common collaboration tools include periods during which admins can capture and reassign important information.

Tech Tips Easy Templates Get set up in the Azure cloud environment with these three steps.

Product Review Just Your Type This easy-to-connect, wireless keyboard connects to three devices at home or in an office.

Security Save Raising the Barrier Accidental lapses can also be averted when website certificates are renewed automatically.

Product Review Listen Here Comfortable headset lets federal workers hear one another no matter the communication tool in use.

Tech Trends Fringe Benefits NOAA, USDA and other agencies that collect mass amounts of data in the field rely on edge computing for fast analysis.

IT Futurist Smart Medicine NIH, DOD and VA are working to add artificial intelligence to pathology and radiology protocols.

Features

Feature Healthcare with Connections The VA’s 5G-powered hospital is a sign of modernization to come in the federal medical space.

Feature Temporary Solutions Air Force Reserve Command, VA relied on virtual desktops as the pandemic caused workforce pressure

Feature All Onboard Collaboration tools connected workers with their colleagues in a work-from-home environment.

Feature On a New Path Keeping workers safe in the physical office while still permitting the scaled-up level of telework are the main priorities.

Opinion

Contributor Column Buying Power Streamlined buying procedures will help agencies modernize more quickly.

Letter From the Editor A Hybrid Challenge The speedy acceptance of remote work is a sign that modernization remains important to federal employees