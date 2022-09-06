A+ Efforts
The Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act dramatically changed the path to improved IT.
Can the Supply Chain Remain Unbroken?
Smart procurement and advance research can help an agency close any cybersecurity gaps in its supply chain.
Zero Problems
Endpoint detection and response is a key feature necessary to create a zero-trust environment.
Always Connect
This reliable mobile router will get workers in distant locations on the internet in no time.
Too Much Information
A GAO report predicts that the government will run out of storage for its increasing data collection unless new methods are perfected.
Smart Architecture
Artificial intelligence requires resources that have a large impact on existing IT infrastructure.
API Security 101
These six tips will provide more security for critical APIs.
Surge Protection
If your agency is going to leverage AWS as a cloud provider, here are four things to think about.
Power Stations
The right UPS can keep the work going and prevent data loss during outages.
Get the Message
Presidential museums, the Smithsonian and TSA locations in airports all rely on electronic signs to get their messages across.
Phoning It In
As hybrid work and remote customer service become routine, agencies find it necessary to improve their teleconferencing abilities.
Fast Start
USPS, DFC are among the agencies that have found the benefit of IT solutions that plug and play.
Go With the Flow
IT service management tools keep workflows running smoothly.
Keep a Watchful Eye
Security maturity assessments help agencies track their progress toward proper protection.