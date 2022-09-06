Departments

A+ Effort A+ Efforts The Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act dramatically changed the path to improved IT.

Interview Can the Supply Chain Remain Unbroken? Smart procurement and advance research can help an agency close any cybersecurity gaps in its supply chain.

Product Review Zero Problems Endpoint detection and response is a key feature necessary to create a zero-trust environment.

Product Review Always Connect This reliable mobile router will get workers in distant locations on the internet in no time.

IT Futurist Too Much Information A GAO report predicts that the government will run out of storage for its increasing data collection unless new methods are perfected.

Get Smart Smart Architecture Artificial intelligence requires resources that have a large impact on existing IT infrastructure.

Security Save API Security 101 These six tips will provide more security for critical APIs.

Tech Tips Surge Protection If your agency is going to leverage AWS as a cloud provider, here are four things to think about.

FAQ 5 Power Stations The right UPS can keep the work going and prevent data loss during outages.

Features

Feature Get the Message Presidential museums, the Smithsonian and TSA locations in airports all rely on electronic signs to get their messages across.

Feature Phoning It In As hybrid work and remote customer service become routine, agencies find it necessary to improve their teleconferencing abilities.

Feature Fast Start USPS, DFC are among the agencies that have found the benefit of IT solutions that plug and play.

Feature Go With the Flow IT service management tools keep workflows running smoothly.

Opinion