Tough Enough
The rugged device provides protection against spills, drops and other mishaps.
Virtual Protection
Virtualization solution also creates backup in case of technical disaster.
Speed Readers
Artificial intelligence can take the drudgery of poring through minutely detailed reports away from human readers.
Thoroughly Modern Management
UEM tools simplify and streamline device upkeep — for agencies that are prepared for the job.
Know What You Own
Knowing which tools are already available to you can speed the process of improving cybersecurity.
This Upgrade Goes to 11
Extra security and easier modernization are part of the new operating system.
A New Digital Strategy
Modernization and zero-trust security are top priorities for the service.
Seeing Purple
Blending red and blue teams provides stronger assurance that a network is safe.
Demand for Supply
The Department of Veterans Affairs, the Food and Drug Administration and the Air Force rely on MDM to keep the acquisitions flowing.
Meeting of the Minds
Agency leaders borrow from the state and local government concept to convert information overload into insight.
All Together Now
Federal agencies use website consolidation to ease the journey for those who need assistance.
The Reality of Evolution
GPO, FCA are among those that found better customer service and other advantages from new products and processes added during the pandemic.
Mash That Easy Button
Tools from microservices to MDM allow federal workers to make their own jobs simpler while delivering services better.
Connect the Dots
Cyber risk management is more than just sharing information; it includes analyzing existing and potential risk.
This Column Is on Back Order
Agencies should be cautious about cybersecurity when searching for replacement products.