Departments

Product Review Tough Enough The rugged device provides protection against spills, drops and other mishaps.

Product Review Virtual Protection Virtualization solution also creates backup in case of technical disaster.

IT Futurist Speed Readers Artificial intelligence can take the drudgery of poring through minutely detailed reports away from human readers.

Tech Tips Thoroughly Modern Management UEM tools simplify and streamline device upkeep — for agencies that are prepared for the job.

Security Save Know What You Own Knowing which tools are already available to you can speed the process of improving cybersecurity.

FAQ 5 This Upgrade Goes to 11 Extra security and easier modernization are part of the new operating system.

Interview A New Digital Strategy Modernization and zero-trust security are top priorities for the service.

Security Save Seeing Purple Blending red and blue teams provides stronger assurance that a network is safe.

Features

Feature Demand for Supply The Department of Veterans Affairs, the Food and Drug Administration and the Air Force rely on MDM to keep the acquisitions flowing.

Feature Meeting of the Minds Agency leaders borrow from the state and local government concept to convert information overload into insight.

Feature All Together Now Federal agencies use website consolidation to ease the journey for those who need assistance.

Feature The Reality of Evolution GPO, FCA are among those that found better customer service and other advantages from new products and processes added during the pandemic.

Opinion

Letter From the Editor Mash That Easy Button Tools from microservices to MDM allow federal workers to make their own jobs simpler while delivering services better.

Contributor Column Connect the Dots Cyber risk management is more than just sharing information; it includes analyzing existing and potential risk.