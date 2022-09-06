Departments

IT Futurist When More Is Better Federal agencies are leaning into hyperautomation as a core component of digital transformation.

Product Review Lean and Green Printed documents remain an important part of federal customer services.

Get Smart Solve for X Integrators can assist in upgrading customer, employee and total experience with advanced technology.

Security Save A Shared Responsibility Government IT teams can help make information security a shared responsibility through education and preparedness exercises and by leveraging technology.

Product Review Care to Share Designed to enable safe file sharing in highly regulated healthcare environments, this platform offers easy integration.

FAQ 5 Zero-Trust Buy-In Federal IT teams moving to a zero-trust security architecture need to make sure they’re not leaving end users out of the equation.

Tech Tips Don’t Overlook the Printers Minimizing security risks related to printer vulnerabilities is essential for federal agencies.

Features

Feature To Catch a Thief DOJ, Treasury and the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee share their strategies.

Feature Partly Cloudy The shift from on-premises resources to a dual-sided data structure has provided benefits for NSF, NIH, Census and others.

Feature Digital Twins Peak NOAA and others are using virtual models to visualize and predict the behavior of physical objects and systems.

Feature Agencies are streamlining application development and testing by unifying their development, security and operations teams.

Feature Raising the MFA Bar In addition, federal zero-trust requirements are promoting phishing-resistant multifactor authentication, FIDO2 standards and federation portals.

Opinion

Contributor Column Shopping for Security CISA’s “security-by-design and -default” principles might want to shift the burden onto software manufacturers, but there’s more the government can do.