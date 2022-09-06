When More Is Better
Federal agencies are leaning into hyperautomation as a core component of digital transformation.
Lean and Green
Printed documents remain an important part of federal customer services.
Solve for X
Integrators can assist in upgrading customer, employee and total experience with advanced technology.
A Shared Responsibility
Government IT teams can help make information security a shared responsibility through education and preparedness exercises and by leveraging technology.
Care to Share
Designed to enable safe file sharing in highly regulated healthcare environments, this platform offers easy integration.
Zero-Trust Buy-In
Federal IT teams moving to a zero-trust security architecture need to make sure they’re not leaving end users out of the equation.
Don’t Overlook the Printers
Minimizing security risks related to printer vulnerabilities is essential for federal agencies.
To Catch a Thief
DOJ, Treasury and the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee share their strategies.
Partly Cloudy
The shift from on-premises resources to a dual-sided data structure has provided benefits for NSF, NIH, Census and others.
Digital Twins Peak
NOAA and others are using virtual models to visualize and predict the behavior of physical objects and systems.
Agencies are streamlining application development and testing by unifying their development, security and operations teams.
Raising the MFA Bar
In addition, federal zero-trust requirements are promoting phishing-resistant multifactor authentication, FIDO2 standards and federation portals.
Shopping for Security
CISA’s “security-by-design and -default” principles might want to shift the burden onto software manufacturers, but there’s more the government can do.
It’s Time to Pick Up the Pace
Agencies need to measure customer feedback with federal digital services and quickly increase the number (and quality) of digital service offerings.
