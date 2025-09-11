Native American Tribal Governments Face Cloud Security Challenges

Many tribal governments are securing casino-related data in the cloud, and that raises the threat level. For criminal actors eyeing tribal assets, “the first target would be extorting a casino, because they’re going to have deeper pockets,” says Mike Hamilton, former vice chair of the Department of Homeland Security’s State, Local, Tribal and Territorial Government Coordinating Council (SLTTGCC) for critical infrastructure protection.

At the same time, “casinos don’t really have access to the qualified cyber practitioners that a lot of other organizations do,” says Hamilton, who also chairs the Public Infrastructure Security Cyber Education System (PISCES) project, which provides no-cost cyber monitoring for government organizations. “The little casinos in rural Oklahoma, they do not have the means to attract and retain practitioners.”

Add to this the challenges inherent in securing an outdated IT infrastructure. “They’re often hanging on to legacy stuff — hardware and computers and things,” says John Pescatore, director of emerging security trends at the SANS Institute. Tribal governments now are looking to shed that burden with a pivot to the cloud.

As they do, they can tap a number of essential resources.

Tribal Governments Rely on Public Sector Resources

In looking to elevate their cloud security efforts, tribal governments can find support through the Tribal-ISAC community.

“The Tribal-ISAC is specifically geared toward the needs of tribes,” Tinklenberg says. Members share information on cybersecurity issues, tools and resources “to help make each tribe more secure and better equipped to handle cybersecurity incidents.”

In addition to daily emails, monthly meetings and tabletop exercises, “Tribal-ISAC is one of several sponsors of the TribalNet Conference. It draws 600-plus attendees from more than 200 tribes around the country,” he says.

GET CAUGHT UP: Review FedTech’s 2024 TribalNet coverage.

The event, which this year takes place Sept. 14-18 in Reno, Nev., includes a capture-the-flag exercise, “where we have red team and blue team groups going after each other,” Tinklenberg says. There’s also high-level, nontechnical guidance for leaders, including questions like: “How do you make sure that you have the right people at a tabletop exercise?”

In 2024, DHS made the first awards under the Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program. Tribes can also apply for funds through the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP), and SANS offers discounted training to tribal organizations.