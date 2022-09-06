Departments

Get Smart Avoid Data Disaster Any agency can integrate the capability into their networks.

Product Review High-Occupancy Connection The Aruba AP22 maximizes device bandwidth in the office.

Product Review Find Your Zen The sleek notebook is travel ready with a powerful processor.

IT Futurist Government Tiptoes Into the Metaverse Project Tripoli is just one government project experimenting with the emerging concept.

FAQ 5 Serve Up SQL Support Extended support is available no matter the version in use, but know the details before bypassing an update.

Get Smart Don’t Delete That Text Even information stored on employee-owned devices and remote communications tools must be sent to NARA when a worker leaves.

Security Save No Money Down Federal agencies, the latest target of these breaches, can follow tips provided by CISA, NIST and others.

Tech Tips Bridging the Gaps Agencies need solutions that simplify security and provide cross-platform visibility in a multicloud environment.

Interview Continuity of Care Dr. Kevin Galpin explains how his Office of Connected Care will address changing authorities and the digital divide when the public health emergency declaration ends.

Features

Feature How to Avoid the 503 Federal agencies share how to best run websites during times of high demand.

Feature Two Places at Once NASA, OSHA, VA and others expand their workplaces with the use of AR technology.

Feature A Secure Destination A recent study involving the Department of Labor and others offers examples of focus areas and those that may require more attention.

Opinion

Letter From the Editor Tech Behind the Scenes Dashboards, AR/VR and website design help information move freely through the federal system.

Contributor Column Perfect Fit Assistance from prospective vendors, proofs of concept and technology credits help agencies plan for the future.