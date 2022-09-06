Avoid Data Disaster
Any agency can integrate the capability into their networks.
High-Occupancy Connection
The Aruba AP22 maximizes device bandwidth in the office.
Find Your Zen
The sleek notebook is travel ready with a powerful processor.
Government Tiptoes Into the Metaverse
Project Tripoli is just one government project experimenting with the emerging concept.
Serve Up SQL Support
Extended support is available no matter the version in use, but know the details before bypassing an update.
Don’t Delete That Text
Even information stored on employee-owned devices and remote communications tools must be sent to NARA when a worker leaves.
No Money Down
Federal agencies, the latest target of these breaches, can follow tips provided by CISA, NIST and others.
Bridging the Gaps
Agencies need solutions that simplify security and provide cross-platform visibility in a multicloud environment.
Continuity of Care
Dr. Kevin Galpin explains how his Office of Connected Care will address changing authorities and the digital divide when the public health emergency declaration ends.
How to Avoid the 503
Federal agencies share how to best run websites during times of high demand.
Two Places at Once
NASA, OSHA, VA and others expand their workplaces with the use of AR technology.
A Secure Destination
A recent study involving the Department of Labor and others offers examples of focus areas and those that may require more attention.
Tech Behind the Scenes
Dashboards, AR/VR and website design help information move freely through the federal system.
Perfect Fit
Assistance from prospective vendors, proofs of concept and technology credits help agencies plan for the future.
A Government Guide to AI
To have the most impact, the White House’s national strategy for artificial intelligence should focus on innovation.
