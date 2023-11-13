Security

Gaining an Edge
IT leaders use secure access service edge to stop the next generation of cyber intrusions.
Departments

Interview

First Adopter

Zach Whitman shares his vision for artificial intelligence and his agency’s operations.

Product Review

A Partner in Papers

This fast and reliable device delivers high performance.

Product Review

Government on the Go

The cloud-based platform acts securely, carrying settings across instances for a uniform experience.

Fact vs. Fallacy

The Truth About Platform Engineering

Integrated teams can save agencies money while producing real gains.

Security Save

Achieving Trust Among Tools

Many organizations build defenses with solutions from multiple cybersecurity vendors.

Brief Byte

Shared Security Landscape

Both sectors need to focus on integrating security tooling.

IT Futurist

New Dogs, New Tricks

Autonomous dogs represent the latest entry in installation security.

FAQ 5

Attention to Detail

Federal agencies require sound strategies for application and infrastructure modernization.

Tech Tips

A Warm Welcome

Agencies can adopt solutions that support a great digital experience for employees, wherever they go.

Features

Feature

Refreshing on the Regular

Modern endpoints help meet evolving user and security needs.

Feature

Platform Proliferation

Expanded attack surfaces call for specialized tools that fulfill designated functions, officials say.

Feature

Protecting Tribal Heritage

Building cyber resilience helps tribal nations to protect valuable data and languages.

Feature

The Keys to Mission Success

When something goes wrong, a strong disaster mitigation strategy can make it right again.

Opinion

Letter From the Editor

Security on Call

Agencies add specialized solutions to their portfolios to support hybrid workers.

Contributor Column

Diplomatic AI

The State Department eyes emerging technology for efficient and effective cyberdefense.

Contributor Column

Clouds on the Horizon

Infrastructure and application modernization often go hand in hand.