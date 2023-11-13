Departments

Interview First Adopter Zach Whitman shares his vision for artificial intelligence and his agency’s operations.

Product Review A Partner in Papers This fast and reliable device delivers high performance.

Product Review Government on the Go The cloud-based platform acts securely, carrying settings across instances for a uniform experience.

Fact vs. Fallacy The Truth About Platform Engineering Integrated teams can save agencies money while producing real gains.

Security Save Achieving Trust Among Tools Many organizations build defenses with solutions from multiple cybersecurity vendors.

Brief Byte Shared Security Landscape Both sectors need to focus on integrating security tooling.

IT Futurist New Dogs, New Tricks Autonomous dogs represent the latest entry in installation security.

FAQ 5 Attention to Detail Federal agencies require sound strategies for application and infrastructure modernization.

Tech Tips A Warm Welcome Agencies can adopt solutions that support a great digital experience for employees, wherever they go.

Features

Feature Refreshing on the Regular Modern endpoints help meet evolving user and security needs.

Feature Platform Proliferation Expanded attack surfaces call for specialized tools that fulfill designated functions, officials say.

Feature Protecting Tribal Heritage Building cyber resilience helps tribal nations to protect valuable data and languages.

Feature The Keys to Mission Success When something goes wrong, a strong disaster mitigation strategy can make it right again.

Opinion

Letter From the Editor Security on Call Agencies add specialized solutions to their portfolios to support hybrid workers.

Contributor Column Diplomatic AI The State Department eyes emerging technology for efficient and effective cyberdefense.