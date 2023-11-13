AI in Action
A recent influx of TMF cash is allowing the State Department to deploy generative AI and develop a government playbook for its responsible use.
Power Remote Work
The dual 4K docking station supports multiple devices with incredible video and audio bandwidth and power.
What’s Your Sign?
Virtually anyone can now improve agency communication with dynamic digital signs.
Future Growth
USDA’s top AI official shares his thoughts on the technology and the impact it could have on the department in the future.
The Fine Art of Federal Offboarding
When administrations change, high turnover compounds ongoing cybersecurity risks. IT teams turn to automation to help.
Boost Hybrid Data Center Power
The energy needs of modern environments differ from those of their predecessors.
Personal Validation
Identity management portal provides secure public access to services.
5 To-Do Tasks After a Breach
As cyberattacks on federal agencies continue, recovering from an attack is just as important as preparing for one.
Ready for IPv6?
Federal agencies must move 80 percent of their IP-enabled internet assets from IPv4 to IPv6 next year.
Model Practices
Here’s how NASA and Naval Base Coronado leverage MBSE principles in planning to save time and speed delivery.
Off the Hook
Agencies seek more collaborative technologies than desk phones and VoIP.
Beyond Compliance
The National Security Agency’s accessibility program leads the Intelligence Community in meeting the technology needs of employees with disabilities.
AI for All
AI-focused leaders from four federal agencies share their plans for preparing and using the emerging technology.
Rapid Evolution
From setting new policies on the technology to preparing IT infrastructure for its deployment, these leaders have their hands full.

A Shift in Thinking
The agency strives to bring operators and contractors together for better outcomes.
