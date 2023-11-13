Departments

Brief Byte AI in Action A recent influx of TMF cash is allowing the State Department to deploy generative AI and develop a government playbook for its responsible use.

Product Review Power Remote Work The dual 4K docking station supports multiple devices with incredible video and audio bandwidth and power.

Product Review What’s Your Sign? Virtually anyone can now improve agency communication with dynamic digital signs.

Interview Future Growth USDA’s top AI official shares his thoughts on the technology and the impact it could have on the department in the future.

Security Save The Fine Art of Federal Offboarding When administrations change, high turnover compounds ongoing cybersecurity risks. IT teams turn to automation to help.

FAQ 5 Boost Hybrid Data Center Power The energy needs of modern environments differ from those of their predecessors.

IT Futurist Personal Validation Identity management portal provides secure public access to services.

Tech Tips 5 To-Do Tasks After a Breach As cyberattacks on federal agencies continue, recovering from an attack is just as important as preparing for one.

Get Smart Ready for IPv6? Federal agencies must move 80 percent of their IP-enabled internet assets from IPv4 to IPv6 next year.

Features

Feature Model Practices Here’s how NASA and Naval Base Coronado leverage MBSE principles in planning to save time and speed delivery.

Feature Off the Hook Agencies seek more collaborative technologies than desk phones and VoIP.

Feature Beyond Compliance The National Security Agency’s accessibility program leads the Intelligence Community in meeting the technology needs of employees with disabilities.

Feature AI for All AI-focused leaders from four federal agencies share their plans for preparing and using the emerging technology.

Opinion

Letter From the Editor Rapid Evolution From setting new policies on the technology to preparing IT infrastructure for its deployment, these leaders have their hands full.

Contributor Column But don’t take my word for it; federal IT leaders’ needs are evident.