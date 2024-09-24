Why Agencies Ramping Up Edge Computing Need Hyperconverged Infrastructure

Hyperconverged infrastructure offers agencies a chance to bolster their edge computing capabilities by enhancing security, reducing costs and improving management — even in the most unconventional locations.

The evolving demands of data management and processing at the edge have more agencies looking to HCI, particularly as technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning become more prevalent.

HCI is software-defined IT infrastructure that virtualizes traditional hardware system components. Two years ago, it was primarily used for accumulating data at the edge, often for storage and retrieval purposes, but adoption of agile design methods such as containerization was limited back then.

Today, the landscape has changed significantly, with HCI supporting AI and ML, enabling faster intelligence gathering and decision-making.

Click the banner below to find out the benefits of infrastructure modernization.