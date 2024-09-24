Why Agencies Ramping Up Edge Computing Need Hyperconverged Infrastructure

HCI Has Matured to Handle AI
HCI’s evolution is partly due to advances in chip technology. Modern processors are faster, more efficient and capable of handling both compute and graphics processing tasks, making them ideal for edge computing environments.
These improvements have allowed HCI to mature significantly, and HCI providers now offer more streamlined and integrated solutions. AI and ML require substantial computational power and storage, which HCI can now provide effectively.
Vendors have shifted their focus to making these systems compact, rugged and easy to maintain. This is particularly beneficial in scenarios where space and power are limited for rapid data processing and analysis, such as tactical military environments.
HCI Offers Agencies Modularity and Composability
One of the key advantages of HCI is its modularity, often likened to building with Legos. Each “block” in an HCI setup contains compute, network and storage capabilities.
This modular approach simplifies scalability and management. If more resources are needed, additional modules can be added easily, making HCI extremely flexible.
For example, the Navy uses HCI to standardize its IT environments across ships. This uniformity simplifies training and maintenance, as each ship’s system is identical and reduces the learning curve for personnel.
Similarly, the Federal Emergency Management Agency uses portable HCI systems to manage data during disaster response efforts, enabling rapid deployment in crisis situations.
HCI systems are also highly automated and composable, which means environments can quickly be rebuilt and virtual machines created with minimal manual intervention — particularly beneficial when staffing is limited. Agencies that need to maintain high availability and recover quickly from failures find this capability invaluable.
In the Navy example, a sailor in a remote location can manage and troubleshoot an automated HCI system without relying extensively on technical support.
Civilian Agencies See the Benefits of HCI as Well
Civilian agencies are also adopting HCI to enhance their edge computing.
The U.S. Geological Survey uses HCI to manage data from tens of thousands of remote monitoring devices, while the U.S. Forest Service employs it to handle data from fire-monitoring systems. Both examples highlight HCI’s versatility in supporting a wide range of applications.
Edge computing’s future looks promising with HCI at its core, driving innovation and operational excellence across multiple sectors.