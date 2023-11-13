Departments

Security Save Beat the Web Shell Game Secretly planted scripts allow entry to malicious actors at a later date. Here’s how to detect and remove them.

Brief Byte Virtual Security New attacks may flood headsets with info designed to disorient or mislead the wearer, a big risk during military operations.

Get Smart HCI or Cloud? Hyperconverged infrastructure offers cloudlike benefits to agencies, but how does it compare with cloud services at scale?

Interview You Can Take It with You The pilot program eases challenges with device provisioning for workers who transfer every two or three years.

Product Review Connect Your Deck Instead of fumbling with Wi-Fi on congested networks, this mini server creates a local space that connects presenters to large screens.

Product Review Hard as a Rock Lighter than most, this rugged laptop survives sand, rain, drops and anything else a traveling federal worker might encounter.

Tech Tips Hidden Vulnerabilities Even the simplest equipment may hide security gaps. Make sure your off-the-shelf hardware is safe.

Tech Tips Tight Connections Agencies can improve user experience and maintain functionality with these best practices.

FAQ 5 Be Smart About AI As the federal government explores wider use of AI, agencies need to think about the potential pitfalls as well as the benefits.

Features

Feature Secure Support Microsegmentation, user identity and endpoint security stand as the keystones of zero trust.

Feature Welcome to the Multicloud The Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract vehicle drives competition for Defense cloud services. As vendors tailor offerings to meet agency needs, multiple migration efforts advance modernization.

Feature Zero Risk When breaches of internet-connected medical devices could mean life or death, the Department of Veterans Affairs leans in on zero-trust.

Feature UX Upgrade Experts from the Army, EPA, GSA, OPM and the Department of Education describe how they adapted their experience from 2019 to the current migration.

Opinion

Letter From the Editor In No One We Trust The security framework is helping government protect an increasing number of devices and volume of data.

Contributor Column One Network for All (Soon) While their network modernizations may still be years away, agencies are migrating essential applications to cloud or cloudlike environments and buying 5G-enabled devices.