Beat the Web Shell Game
Secretly planted scripts allow entry to malicious actors at a later date. Here’s how to detect and remove them.
Virtual Security
New attacks may flood headsets with info designed to disorient or mislead the wearer, a big risk during military operations.
HCI or Cloud?
Hyperconverged infrastructure offers cloudlike benefits to agencies, but how does it compare with cloud services at scale?
You Can Take It with You
The pilot program eases challenges with device provisioning for workers who transfer every two or three years.
Connect Your Deck
Instead of fumbling with Wi-Fi on congested networks, this mini server creates a local space that connects presenters to large screens.
Hard as a Rock
Lighter than most, this rugged laptop survives sand, rain, drops and anything else a traveling federal worker might encounter.
Hidden Vulnerabilities
Even the simplest equipment may hide security gaps. Make sure your off-the-shelf hardware is safe.
Tight Connections
Agencies can improve user experience and maintain functionality with these best practices.
Be Smart About AI
As the federal government explores wider use of AI, agencies need to think about the potential pitfalls as well as the benefits.
Secure Support
Microsegmentation, user identity and endpoint security stand as the keystones of zero trust.
Welcome to the Multicloud
The Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract vehicle drives competition for Defense cloud services. As vendors tailor offerings to meet agency needs, multiple migration efforts advance modernization.
Zero Risk
When breaches of internet-connected medical devices could mean life or death, the Department of Veterans Affairs leans in on zero-trust.
UX Upgrade
Experts from the Army, EPA, GSA, OPM and the Department of Education describe how they adapted their experience from 2019 to the current migration.
In No One We Trust
The security framework is helping government protect an increasing number of devices and volume of data.
One Network for All (Soon)
While their network modernizations may still be years away, agencies are migrating essential applications to cloud or cloudlike environments and buying 5G-enabled devices.
See the Hidden Patterns
Think like an artist — or a child — and look beyond the usual solutions to challenges.
Copyright © 2024 CDW LLC 200 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Vernon Hills, IL 60061
Do Not Sell My Personal Information