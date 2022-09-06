Departments

Security Save A Sharper Focus Better logging means improved network visibility for agencies.

Product Review Relationship Goals The platform allows agencies to start small and expand as needed, or jump into a full-scale digital transformation.

Product Review The End of the Paper Trail This scanner will help agencies meet the deadline to preserve all documents electronically.

Get Smart Shelter from the Solar Storm Necessary technology includes uninterruptible power supplies and solid surge protectors.

Tech Tips Big Clues in Small Packages Microsoft Network Monitor Provides a Valuable Tool for Searches

Interview Under the Dome The project is the center of the DOD’s zero-trust security efforts, which focus on a new way of networking.

FAQ 5 E Is For Extra Spectrum Power needs, wired capacity and building construction are all important when planning for additional spectrum.

IT Futurist Shock and AI The Department of the Interior was taken by surprise when organizations started using ChatGPT to write grant applications.

Features

Feature Connect and Serve Courts, veterans’ organizations, the FTC and more use remote technology to provide access to services.

Feature Outside Educators The third-party teams bring knowledge that federal employees may not have the bandwidth to learn on their own.

Feature Stop the Monotony DLA leads the way in RPA development; State and FAA are among the other agencies adopting the tool.

Feature Data on the Go Telematics is helping agencies monitor the government’s 600,000-plus vehicles for maintenance needs and other data.

Opinion

Contributor Column Second Chances Agencies can recycle electronics for both environmental and financial reasons.