A Sharper Focus
Better logging means improved network visibility for agencies.
Relationship Goals
The platform allows agencies to start small and expand as needed, or jump into a full-scale digital transformation.
The End of the Paper Trail
This scanner will help agencies meet the deadline to preserve all documents electronically.
Shelter from the Solar Storm
Necessary technology includes uninterruptible power supplies and solid surge protectors.
Big Clues in Small Packages
Microsoft Network Monitor Provides a Valuable Tool for Searches
Under the Dome
The project is the center of the DOD’s zero-trust security efforts, which focus on a new way of networking.
E Is For Extra Spectrum
Power needs, wired capacity and building construction are all important when planning for additional spectrum.
Shock and AI
The Department of the Interior was taken by surprise when organizations started using ChatGPT to write grant applications.
Connect and Serve
Courts, veterans’ organizations, the FTC and more use remote technology to provide access to services.
Outside Educators
The third-party teams bring knowledge that federal employees may not have the bandwidth to learn on their own.
Stop the Monotony
DLA leads the way in RPA development; State and FAA are among the other agencies adopting the tool.
Data on the Go
Telematics is helping agencies monitor the government’s 600,000-plus vehicles for maintenance needs and other data.
Technology Does the Talking
Clear communication is critical, and specialized software helps.
Second Chances
Agencies can recycle electronics for both environmental and financial reasons.
Four Simple Steps
Strong passwords, improved phishing defenses and other changes can boost the safety of your network.
